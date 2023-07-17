China reaches a blazing 52.2 degrees celsius temperature in mid-July

The temperature hit 52.2 degrees celsius (126 degrees fahrenheit) in China on Monday. The temperature sets a record for mid-July.

According to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), a weather station at Sanbao village in Xinjiang region recorded 52.2 degrees Celsius temperature at 19:00 on July 16, breaking the historic record for the same period. Earlier, the highest was 50.6 degrees Celsius which was recorded in July 2017.

An analyst, Xin Xin, who works for the CMA, shared a post on his verified Weibo account, where he said that 52.2C was the "highest measured temperature at a regional station in our country that I have ever seen".

The Sanbao region lies on the outskirts of Turpan City, where authorities have told workers and students to stay home. The meteorological body also ordered special vehicles to spray water on major thoroughfares.

The temperature of the ground surface also reached 80C in parts of Turpan on Sunday.

Sizzling heat waves in the world

Heatwaves are breaking new records, and the whole world is struggling with it. The world from America to Japan and Europe is the latest example of the global warming threat.

Italy is also expecting historic heights as the health ministry has issued an alert for 16 countries, including Rome, Bologna and Florence.

The temperature in Rome might hit 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday breaking the record of 40.5 degrees Celsius in August 2007.

The temperature in Greece is also touching new heights. Other nations like France, Germany, Spain and Poland are also baking in sizzling temperatures.