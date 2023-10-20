Home / World News / Tensions high in occupied West Bank as Israel fears 'third front'

Tensions high in occupied West Bank as Israel fears 'third front'

More than 80 Palestinians have been killed in West Bank violence since October 7 and Israel has arre­sted more than 900 people

Reuters
Israeli armored personnel carriers head toward the border with the Gaza Strip

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Violence in the occupied West Bank has surged since Israel began bombarding the Gaza Strip and clashing with Hezbollah at the Lebanon border, fuelling concerns that the flashpoint Palestinian territory could become a third front in a wider war.

Israel is waging war against the militant Hamas group in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, but Israeli soldiers and settlers pulled out of Gaza in 2005. Israel still occupies the West Bank, captured along with Gaza in a 1967 Middle East war.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, killed more than 1,400 people in a surprise attack in Israel on October 7, prompting an Israeli bombardment that has killed 3,500 in Gaza. Israel is preparing a full-scale ground assault on Gaza to destroy Hamas.

Western countries suppo­rting Israel fear a wider war that would open up Lebanon, with its Iran-backed group Hezbollah, as a second front and the West Bank as what Israeli media call a potential third front.

Clashes between Israeli soldiers and settlers and Palestinians have already turned deadly. More than 80 Palestinians have been killed in West Bank violence since October 7 and Israel has arre­sted more than 900 people. It conducted fresh overnight and dawn raids on Friday and detained scores more.

Topics :West BankisraelGaza border clash

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

