Tesla deliveries beat estimates in Q4 as year-end sales push pays off

The automaker delivered a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter and hit its 2023 target of 1.8 million, helped by increasing discounts on key models

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
Tesla beat estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries on Tuesday after a push to hand over more Model 3 electric cars before some variants of the compact sedan lose federal tax credits in the New Year under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The automaker delivered a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter and hit its 2023 target of 1.8 million, helped by increasing discounts on key models.

The end of the tax incentives on some models was expected to bring sales forward into the fourth quarter, weighing on deliveries this year, analysts had said.

The rear-wheel drive and long-range variants of Tesla’s Model 3 compact sedan no longer have federal tax credits of $7,500 this year as updated requirements on battery material sourcing kick in, the under IRA. The company handed 484,507 vehicles in the last three months of the year, compared with estimates of 473,253 units, according to 14 analysts polled by LSEG.

Fourth-quarter deliveries were about 11 per cent higher than the third quarter, during which upgrades to assembly lines to make the updated Model 3 mass-market sedan hurt some production.

Tesla, which is set to report fourth-quarter results on Januray  24 after markets close, delivered 461,538 Model 3 
cars and Model Y sports utility vehicles, while it handed over about 23,000 units of its other models.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

