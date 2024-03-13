Home / World News / Tesla investors write to judge who voided Elon Musk's mega-pay plan

Tesla investors write to judge who voided Elon Musk's mega-pay plan

The state judiciary's ethics code "prohibits me from considering" the letters from non-parties in the litigation "who claim to hold stock in Tesla,"she wrote to lawyers on both sides

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 7:49 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Jef Feeley and Dana Hull
 
The judge who threw out Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk’s record-setting $55.8 billion pay package said she’s received “many communications” from investors about the request from the winning lawyers for almost $6 billion in company stock. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Delaware Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said she’s not reading the letters. The state judiciary’s ethics code “prohibits me from considering” the letters from non-parties in the litigation “who claim to hold stock in Tesla,” she wrote to lawyers on both sides. She asked the attorneys to recommend a process for handling the letters.

In January, McCormick concluded that the compensation plan — the largest ever given to a corporate executive in the US — was excessive and that Tesla’s directors were handcuffed by conflicts of interest when they approved it in 2018. The judge also faulted Tesla’s public disclosure about the pay package. 

This month, lawyers representing the investor who challenged the pay package, Richard Tornetta, submitted an unusual request to be paid their fees in stock — which they said would ease the burden on company shareholders.

That didn’t go over well with some investors, who launched a letter-writing campaign.

Shareholder Alexandra Merz urged fellow investors in a post on social media platform X to “send tens of thousands of letters” to McCormick and “describe in your own passionate words in a VERY RESPECTFUL MANNER” how there is no financial benefit from the judge’s ruling striking down the pay package that “could serve as the basis of calculation for plaintiff attorney fees.” 

“Elon Musk deserves the original compensation package in full,” reads another X post. “On top of that, I was surprised to learn that the lawyers who filed and ‘won’ this Class Action lawsuit demanded a roughly $5.9 billion compensation in Tesla shares, claiming it was to protect Tesla shareholders. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Greg Varallo, a lawyer for Tornetta, declined to comment. Evan Chesler, one of Musk’s attorneys, didn’t immediately respond after regular business hours to an email seeking comment.
The case is Tornetta v. Musk, 2018-0408, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

Also Read

Lawyers who killed Elon Musk's $56 bn pay package seek Tesla stock

Musk loses world's richest person title to Bezos as Tesla shares tumble

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 mn over alleged hazardous waste violations

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

Elon Musk risks losing world's richest title after pay package voided

Credit Suisse client accused of dodging taxes for a decade gets $15 mn bail

India's rising valuations prompt foreign companies to sell holdings

US elections 2024: Biden, Trump could clinch nominations in contest

Close ally of late Oppn leader Navalny attacked in Lithuania's capital

US spearheads first UN resolution on AI aimed at ensuring world has access

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskLawyersInvestorsTesla

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story