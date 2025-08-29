Thai court dismisses PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra over leaked phone call

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra after ruling that she violated constitutional ethics during a controversial phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, AP reported. Her removal ends a year-long tenure and makes her the fifth Thai leader ousted by the court since 2008—fueling criticism that the judiciary protects royalist and military interests.

What was the phone call controversy about?

The court’s decision stemmed from a leaked phone conversation on June 15 between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, held in the aftermath of deadly border clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces in May. While intended to de-escalate tensions, the call triggered outrage across Thailand.

Paetongtarn was heard referring to Hun Sen—an ally of her father and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra—as “uncle,” while calling a senior Thai army general an “opponent.” Critics accused her of showing undue deference to a foreign leader on national security matters and undermining the military. The backlash was swift. Accusations of treason surfaced, and the Constitutional Court admitted a petition alleging ethical misconduct. Paetongtarn was suspended on July 1, with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai taking over in a caretaker role. Her dismissal has now been formalised, and the interim Cabinet remains in charge until Parliament names a successor—or calls fresh elections.

Thaksin Shinawatra acquitted in separate defamation case In a separate development earlier this month, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was acquitted of royal defamation charges. The case, which carried a potential 15-year sentence under Thailand’s strict lese majeste laws, had accused him of making critical remarks about the monarchy in South Korea in 2015. The court ruled that the evidence and testimony were insufficient for conviction. At the time of the original charge in 2016, Thaksin was living in exile, delaying legal proceedings. What happens next for Thai politics? With Paetongtarn removed and her party under scrutiny, political uncertainty has deepened in Bangkok. The interim Cabinet retains the power to dissolve Parliament and call early elections, although a timeline has not been announced.