Israel declares Gaza's largest city combat zone, halts humanitarian pauses

Israel's military on Friday said it was suspending mid-day pauses to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza City, calling it a a dangerous combat zone.

The city was among the places that Israel paused fighting last month to allow food and aid supplies to enter from 10 am to 8 pm.

The tactical pauses lasted applied to Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Muwasi, three places where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering. The pivot comes as Israel prepares to broaden its offensive, mobilising tens of thousands of troops to seize Gaza City.

Israel's military did not say whether they had notified residents or aid groups about the plans to resume daytime hostilities.