Israel declares Gaza's largest city combat zone, halts humanitarian pauses

Israel's military did not say whether they had notified residents or aid groups about the plans to resume daytime hostilities

Israel attacks on Gaza
The United Nations said Thursday that the besieged strip could lose half of its hospital bed capacity if Israel invades as planned (Photo: AP)
AP Gaza City
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Israel's military on Friday said it was suspending mid-day pauses to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza City, calling it a a dangerous combat zone.

The city was among the places that Israel paused fighting last month to allow food and aid supplies to enter from 10 am to 8 pm.

The tactical pauses lasted applied to Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Muwasi, three places where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering. The pivot comes as Israel prepares to broaden its offensive, mobilising tens of thousands of troops to seize Gaza City.

ALSO READ: India calls killing of journalists in Gaza 'shocking, deeply regrettable'

Israel's military did not say whether they had notified residents or aid groups about the plans to resume daytime hostilities.

Israel has said in the past that Gaza City is a Hamas stronghold, with a network of tunnels that remain in use by militants after several previous large-scale raids. The city also is home to some of the territory's critical infrastructure and health facilities.

The United Nations said Thursday that the besieged strip could lose half of its hospital bed capacity if Israel invades as planned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineGazaGaza conflictHamasUnited Nations

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

