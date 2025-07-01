Home / World News / Thailand court suspends Prime Minister Shinawatra over leaked phone call

Thailand court suspends Prime Minister Shinawatra over leaked phone call

The judges voted unanimously to take the petition accusing her of a breach of ethics, and voted to suspend her from duty. Paetongtarn said she would accept and follow the court process

Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Paetongtarn also faces investigations over an alleged breach of ethics by the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, whose decision could also lead to her removal. (Photo: Reuters)
AP
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office pending an investigation over a leaked phone call with a former Cambodian leader.

The judges voted unanimously Tuesday to take the petition accusing her of a breach of ethics, and voted 7 to 2 to suspend her from duty.

Paetongtarn has faced growing dissatisfaction over her handling of the latest border dispute with Cambodia, involving an armed confrontation on May 28 in which one Cambodian soldier was killed. The leaked phone call while she engaged in diplomacy over the border dispute set off a string of complaints and public protests.

Paetongtarn said Monday she would accept and follow the court process although she didn't want to see her work interrupted. If you ask me whether I'm worried, I am, she told reporters.  ALSO READ: A look at soaring border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand

Earlier Tuesday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn had endorsed a Cabinet reshuffle forced when a major party left Paetongtarn's coalition government over the leaked phone call.

The reshuffle replaced former Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, which had held several Cabinet positions in her government.

Paetongtarn also faces investigations over an alleged breach of ethics by the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, whose decision could also lead to her removal.

Outrage over the call mostly revolved around Paetongtarn's comments toward an outspoken regional army commander and her perceived attempts to appease Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen to ease tensions at the border.

Thousands of conservative, nationalist-leaning protesters rallied in central Bangkok on Saturday to demand Paetongtarn's resignation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

