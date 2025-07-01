Harvard 'violated' civil-rights law on Jewish students' safety: Trump admin

The Trump administration has found Harvard University in violation of federal civil-rights law for "failing to protect" Jewish and Israeli students, escalating a battle that could cost the university its federal funding.

In a letter sent to Harvard President Alan Garber and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, federal attorneys said the university had acted with “deliberate indifference” to concerns raised by Jewish and Israeli students who reported feeling unsafe on campus.

The letter warned that failure to implement “adequate changes immediately” would result in the loss of all federal financial support and affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government. “Harvard may of course continue to operate free of federal privileges,” it stated, “and perhaps such an opportunity will spur a commitment to excellence that will help Harvard thrive once again.”

Harvard denies govt findings While the Ivy League university has not publicly commented on the latest development, a spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the university had taken substantive steps to combat antisemitism and foster civil discourse. “Harvard is far from indifferent on this issue and strongly disagrees with the government’s findings,” the spokesperson said. The university, they added, had strengthened policies, enforced disciplinary measures, and promoted respectful dialogue. The letter also detailed reports of assaults, harassment and antisemitic imagery on campus, such as a dollar sign inside a Star of David and a defaced Israeli flag featuring a swastika. It also accused Harvard of failing to take action over a two-year period.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's anti-Harvard campaign fuels interest in UK universities Donald Trump vs Ivy League universities In May, the Trump administration issued a similar notice of violation to Columbia University following an investigation into the alleged harassment of Jewish students. Columbia, like Harvard, is now in negotiations with the federal government over its funding and governance. The accusation follows earlier moves by the administration, including freezing $2.3 billion in research funding and demanding federal oversight of admissions, hiring, and campus speech. Harvard rejected those demands and sued, citing violations of free speech and due process. ALSO READ: US appeals against court order allowing Harvard to admit foreign students The White House also tried to block the university from enrolling new international students, though a judge has paused that ban.