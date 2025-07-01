Home / World News / Harvard 'violated' civil-rights law on Jewish students' safety: Trump admin

Harvard 'violated' civil-rights law on Jewish students' safety: Trump admin

Federal attorneys accuse Harvard University of indifference to antisemitism, warning of funding cuts unless immediate changes are made to protect Jewish and Israeli students

The Widener Library on Harvard's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Trump admin claims Harvard University violated federal civil-rights law | Photo: Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts by Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Trump administration has found Harvard University in violation of federal civil-rights law for "failing to protect" Jewish and Israeli students, escalating a battle that could cost the university its federal funding.
 
In a letter sent to Harvard President Alan Garber and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, federal attorneys said the university had acted with “deliberate indifference” to concerns raised by Jewish and Israeli students who reported feeling unsafe on campus.
 
The letter warned that failure to implement “adequate changes immediately” would result in the loss of all federal financial support and affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government. “Harvard may of course continue to operate free of federal privileges,” it stated, “and perhaps such an opportunity will spur a commitment to excellence that will help Harvard thrive once again.”
 

Harvard denies govt findings

While the Ivy League university has not publicly commented on the latest development, a spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the university had taken substantive steps to combat antisemitism and foster civil discourse. “Harvard is far from indifferent on this issue and strongly disagrees with the government’s findings,” the spokesperson said. The university, they added, had strengthened policies, enforced disciplinary measures, and promoted respectful dialogue.
 
The letter also detailed reports of assaults, harassment and antisemitic imagery on campus, such as a dollar sign inside a Star of David and a defaced Israeli flag featuring a swastika. It also accused Harvard of failing to take action over a two-year period. 

Donald Trump vs Ivy League universities

In May, the Trump administration issued a similar notice of violation to Columbia University following an investigation into the alleged harassment of Jewish students. Columbia, like Harvard, is now in negotiations with the federal government over its funding and governance.
 
The accusation follows earlier moves by the administration, including freezing $2.3 billion in research funding and demanding federal oversight of admissions, hiring, and campus speech. Harvard rejected those demands and sued, citing violations of free speech and due process.
 
The White House also tried to block the university from enrolling new international students, though a judge has paused that ban. 

Talks between White House and Harvard stalled

Despite the escalating tensions, Trump signalled earlier this month that progress might be possible, posting on social media that Harvard had acted “extremely appropriately” during negotiations and appeared committed to “doing what is right”. However, the latest reports indicate that for now, talks between the White House and Harvard have stalled.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta, TikTok can be sued by mother of teen killed while subway surfing

Trump drops Victory 45-47 fragrances, his scent of success for men, women

Trump to visit remote immigration detention site in Florida Everglades

Starmer faces down revolt over welfare reform after first year in office

Musk threatens to form new party over Trump's 'insane' $5 trn spending bill

Topics :Donald TrumpHarvard UniversityUS President Donald TrumpTrump administrationBS Web ReportsIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story