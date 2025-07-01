Trump drops Victory 45-47 fragrances, his scent of success for men, women

US President Donald Trump launched his new line of fragrances under his brand name, ‘Trump Fragrances’, on Monday (local time).

He announced on Truth Social, his private social media platform, and wrote, “Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

The fragrances have been named as ‘Victory 45-47’ to celebrate Trump’s sweeping victory at the US Presidential elections and defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. The collection commemorates Donald Trump’s double term as 45th and 47th president of the United States.

These fragrances are available on gettrumpfragrances.com, Trump added in his post. Whether it is Eau de Parfum or Cologne for men, both these fragrances feature an iconic golden statue of the US president along with his signature at the bottom. The limited edition perfume and the cologne have been priced at $249. ALSO READ: Trump Mobile drops 'Made in America' tag, tweaks T1 phone specs post-launch Product details for ‘Victory 47 – Trump Cologne for Men’ read that it blends rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish. According to his website, the Victory 47 for men is meant for those who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose. The description further goes on to say that it’s not just a cologne, but is a celebration of resilience and success.