The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand has climbed to at least 145, Associated Press reported on Friday citing officials.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, more than 1.2 million households and 3.6 million people across 12 southern provinces have been affected by days of heavy rain.

Thailand floods: Songkhla hit hardest

In a press briefing, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said that flooding has claimed 145 lives in eight provinces, with Songkhla alone reporting at least 110 deaths. He said that rescue operations have become smoother as floodwaters continue to recede.

ALSO READ: Indonesia floods, landslides kill 79; rescuers struggle amid damaged roads Songkhla saw a sharp rise in casualties once the water level dropped. With access improving, rescue teams recovered more bodies in areas such as Hat Yai, the region’s largest city.

Emergency measures, changing weather Earlier, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared a state of emergency in Songkhla, describing the floods as unprecedented. The disaster department said most areas are now seeing receding waters, though some pockets remain severely waterlogged. The meteorological department reported a decline in rainfall but warned that thunderstorms may still occur. Severe damage and disruption The flooding caused massive disruptions, stranding thousands of residents and sweeping through homes, businesses and roads. Streets were left underwater, low-rise buildings were submerged and vehicles were washed away. Videos on social media from the affected areas showed broken roads and power poles, destroyed appliances and debris scattered across neighbourhoods. Cars lay overturned or piled on top of each other after being carried by strong currents. Electricity, water supply and communication services were also disrupted in many communities.

Medical support and relief efforts To support overwhelmed local facilities, eight field hospitals were set up for Hat Yai Hospital, which was unable to operate at full capacity. The Public Health Ministry said 20 critically ill patients were airlifted on Thursday, while emergency food supplies were delivered to medical workers and remaining patients. Why the flooding was so severe Hat Yai and surrounding areas recorded 630 mm (25 inches) of rain in just three days last week. Water rushing down nearby hills flooded the low-lying plains, which could not absorb the massive inflow. “This relentless influx of water overwhelmed the city's waterways and drainage systems,” the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) said, adding that flooding escalated rapidly.

Thailand floods: City left in mud and ruins As waters receded, Hat Yai, known for its markets, street food and popularity among Malaysian tourists, was left coated in mud. Long rows of cars stood stalled where residents had tried to park them on higher ground. In commercial zones, bright blue drums washed out of warehouses blocked roads, while residents worked to clear mud and debris from their homes. Authorities said more than 16,000 people have been moved to 16 evacuation centres in Hat Yai district. The government has approved 4.75 billion baht ($148 million) to support flood-affected communities across the province.