Home / World News / Amid Tsunami threat, Japan issues evacuation advisory for coastal areas

Amid Tsunami threat, Japan issues evacuation advisory for coastal areas

The quake damaged buildings on Taiwan but casualty information was not yet available

Taiwan earthquake, earthquake (Photo: PTI)
Reuters Taipei
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa after a powerful earthquake triggered a tsunami warning.
 
Tsunami waves of up to 3 metres were expected to reach large areas of Japan's southwestern coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The warning came after a very shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck in the ocean near Taiwan.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A 30 cm tsunami reached Yonaguni Island at 9:18 a.m. (0018 GMT), JMA said.
 
Japan was rocked by its deadliest quake in eight years on New Year's Day when a 7.6 magnitude temblor struck in Ishikawa prefecture, on the western coast. More than 230 people died in the quake that left 44,000 homes fully or partially destroyed.
 
Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.
 
On March 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.

Also Read

Tremors in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Afghanistan

Taiwan's defence ministry detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels

Taiwan CAA protests China's unilateral adjustment of flight routes

Japan earthquake: Roads crack, poles topple; tsunami warning issued

Tsunami warning after 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

US elections 2024: Wisconsin voters approve ban on private money support

Palestinians seek full UN membership again, US almost certain to block it

Scathing federal report rips Microsoft for shoddy security, insincerity

US firm helping immigrants in detention to pay over $811 mn in lawsuit

China's services activity growth accelerates in March as new biz rise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TsunamiTsunami alert centreTaiwanChinaJapanEarthquake Warning

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story