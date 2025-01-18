Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / TikTok ban implementation now responsibility of incoming administration: WH

TikTok ban implementation now responsibility of incoming administration: WH

Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognises that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next administration, a released statement said

White House
TikTok should remain available to Americans, but simply under American ownership or other ownership: White House | (Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 8:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Following the US Supreme Court's ruling regarding a proposed ban on TikTok due to security concerns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasised that the responsibility for "implementing the law now falls on the incoming administration."

In a statement, Jean-Pierre said on Friday, "The administration, like the rest of the country, has awaited the decision just made by the US Supreme Court on the TikTok matter. President Biden's position on TikTok has been clear for months, including since Congress sent a bill in overwhelming, bipartisan fashion to the President's desk: TikTok should remain available to Americans, but simply under American ownership or other ownership that addresses the national security concerns identified by Congress in developing this law."

"Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognises that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next administration, which takes office on Monday," the statement added.

US President-elect Donald Trump also reacted to the court ruling in an interview with CNN.

In an interview with CNN's Pamela Brown after the decision, Trump stated, "It ultimately goes up to me, so you're going to see what I'm going to do."

While he has not committed to reversing the ban, Trump hinted at the possibility, saying, "Congress has given me the decision, so I'll be making the decision."

He also confirmed having spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about TikTok, describing their discussion as "a great talk about TikTok and a great talk about many other subjects."

Also Read

US Supreme Court upholds law banning popular short-video app TikTok

TikTok, five other Chinese companies hit by EU privacy complaints

TikTok's fight against shut down gains support from key US lawmakers

President Biden won't enforce ban on social media app TikTok, says official

'TikTok Refugees' in US test Xi's firewall while embracing Chinese RedNote

Meanwhile in a post on his Truth Social, Trump also said, "The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it. My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!"

The US administration's concerns centre on TikTok's extensive data collection practices and its connections to the Chinese government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US to take extraordinary steps to avert a default, says treasury secy

Vivek Ramaswamy may use DOGE as springboard to run for Ohio governor

Biden admin allocates $27 bn to clean energy before Trump transition

German Lufthansa seals deal to get 41% of ITA Airways, full control by 2033

US lawsuit accuses Pepsi of favouring Walmart over smaller stores

Topics :Joe BidenTikTokUnited StatesNational SecurityDonald Trump administrationDonald Trump

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story