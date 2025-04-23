How a viral TikTok chocolate trend is shaking up global pistachio trade

What started as a surprising trend on TikTok has quickly turned into a global craze: pistachio-filled chocolate bars. This unexpected mix of viral social media and high-end sweets is now shaking up global supply chains. Pistachio prices are hitting record highs, and chocolate makers are scrambling to keep up, according to The Financial Times.

What is the viral Dubai chocolate challenge?

The trend traces back to a boutique Emirati chocolatier, FIX, which launched a pistachio cream-filled milk chocolate bar in 2021 under the whimsical name Can’t Get Knafeh of It — a pun on the traditional Arab dessert knafeh, made with shredded pastry and sweet cheese.

What started as a localised treat quickly took a wild turn after a TikTok video posted in December 2023 went viral. The short clip, which highlighted the bar’s creamy texture and decadent flavour, gained over 120 million views. Soon after, TikTok was flooded with reaction videos, taste tests, and DIY (do-it-yourself) versions, turning the chocolate into a global phenomenon. Even though the original bar is only sold in the UAE, copycat versions began popping up around the world, all trying to capture the same magic.

But this viral chocolate trend is now shaking up the world of farming—and the star ingredient, the pistachio, is at the centre of it all. As demand for pistachio-filled treats skyrockets, the global supply of the nut is struggling to keep up, sending prices soaring and creating serious ripples in the agricultural world.

Citing a nut trader, the report said that the price of pistachio kernels has jumped from $7.65 to $10.30 per pound within a year.

Low US harvest adds to supply crunch

Compounding the crisis, the United States — the world’s largest pistachio exporter — experienced a below-average harvest in 2024. Although the crop was high in quality, much of it was sold as whole nuts still in their shells, reducing the availability of de-shelled kernels needed for confectionery production.

Also Read

Iran ramps up pistachio exports to meet demand

Meanwhile, Iran — the second-largest global producer of pistachios — has significantly increased its exports. In the six months leading up to March 2025, Iranian pistachio exports to the UAE rose by 40 per cent compared to the entire previous 12-month period. Much of this supply is believed to be fuelling both local production in the UAE and onward demand in the international grey market for imitation versions of the chocolate bar, the report said.

Chocolate giants rush to cash in on the trend

With the pistachio boom in full swing, established chocolate brands have scrambled to capitalise on the trend. Swiss confectioners Lindt and Läderach, along with UK-based luxury chocolate group Prestat, have all launched pistachio-stuffed offerings in recent months.

However, even these industry giants have struggled to meet surging demand. Retailers in several countries have reportedly begun rationing sales, limiting the number of pistachio bars customers can purchase at one time. Some stores have even introduced waiting lists.

Viral food trends are now disrupting global trade

While many online trends fade quickly, the Dubai chocolate craze has managed to create lasting economic consequences. Its viral popularity has not only sparked innovation among chocolate makers but also stressed the already-fragile supply chains of pistachio farming — a sector deeply tied to climate variability and geopolitical fluctuations in the US and Iran.

For now, the knafeh-inspired chocolate bar has metamorphosed from a local luxury into a global sensation — and the world can’t seem to get enough.