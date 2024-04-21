Home / World News / TikTok set to remove key executive tasked with fending off US claims

TikTok set to remove key executive tasked with fending off US claims

"That is 100% false," said TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek, when asked for comment on whether the company is set to remove Andersen from his role

Andersen joined the social media company in 2020 from Microsoft Corp., where he was most recently corporate vice president and chief IP counsel. Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jennifer Jacobs, Kurt Wagner and Alex Barinka

TikTok is preparing to remove a key executive responsible for convincing the US government that the company was doing enough to stave off national security concerns about its connections to China, according to people familiar with the matter.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Erich Andersen, the US-based general counsel for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd., has led years-long talks with the American government meant to show that the app was doing enough to prevent China from accessing US users’ data or influencing what they see on their feeds. 
 
Those efforts failed to win over an interagency government panel conducting a security review of the app and lawmakers in Washington weighing legislation that would force its divestiture. On Saturday, the US House approved a bill requiring TikTok to be sold by its Chinese parent or face a ban in the US.


The company is planning for Andersen to exit his current role, according to the people, who discussed the move on condition of anonymity. Andersen remains with the company for now, according to one of the people. 
 
Andersen referred questions to the company’s communications team. 
 
“That is 100% false,” said TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek, when asked for comment on whether the company is set to remove Andersen from his role.
 
That divest-or-ban legislation is now accelerating toward becoming law, with the Senate prepared to pass the measure next week. President Joe Biden has already said he would sign the legislation, mandating a sale of TikTok within a year.
 
Andersen joined the social media company in 2020 from Microsoft Corp., where he was most recently corporate vice president and chief IP counsel.

Also Read

US House to vote on bill that decides ByteDance-owned TikTok's fate in US

TikTok owner ByteDance in talks with Tencent, others to sell gaming assets

TikTok owner ByteDance's chief warns against mediocrity as AI disrupts

TikTok parent ByteDance to shut down music streaming service Resso in India

Facing possible ban from US govt, TikTok turns to its creators to fight it

Maldives Prez Muizzu-led PNC inches closer towards landslide win in polls

Beijing taking punitive measures against families of activists: Report

Russia warns Pakistan it might ban rice imports over food safety concerns

Taiwan detects 21 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships in its territory

BrahMos missile supplies continue to reach Philippines under $375 mn deal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TikTokSocial Media

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story