TikTok to start labelling AI-based content as tech becomes more universal

TikTok will begin labelling content created using artificial intelligence when it's uploaded from outside its own platform.

TikTok says its efforts are an attempt to combat misinformation from being spread on its social media platform.

AI enables incredible creative opportunities, but can confuse or mislead viewers if they don't know content was AI-generated, the company said in a prepared statement on Thursday.

Labelling helps make that context clear which is why we label AIGC made with TikTok AI effects, and have required creators to label realistic AIGC for over a year.

TikTok said that it's teaming with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity and will use their Content Credentials technology.

The company said that the technology can attach metadata to content, which it can use to instantly recognise and label AI-generated content. TikTok said its use of the capability started on Thursday on images and videos and will be coming to audio-only content soon.

Over the upcoming months, Content Credentials will be attached to content made on TikTok, which will remain on content when downloaded. This will help identify AI-generated content that's made on TikTok and help people learn when, where and how the content was made or edited. Other platforms that adopt Content Credentials will be able to automatically label it.

TikTok said it's the first video-sharing platform to put the credentials into practice and will join the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative to help push the adoption of the credentials within the industry.

Our users and our creators are so excited about AI and what it can do for their creativity and their ability to connect with audiences. Adam Presser, TikTok's Head of Operations and Trust and Safety told ABC News.

And at the same time, we want to make sure that people have that ability to understand what fact is and what is fiction.

The announcement initially came on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday.

TikTok's policy in the past has been to encourage users to label content that has been generated or significantly edited by AI. It also requires users to label all AI-generated content where it contains realistic images, audio, and video.