Time to reform both Security Council and Bretton Woods system: UN chief

The global financial architecture became outdated, dysfunctional and unfair. In the face of the economic shocks from the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has failed to fulfil its core function as a global safety net”
Biden unveils $375-mn new military aid for UkraineUS President Joe Biden unveiled a new $375 million package of military aid to Ukraine on Sunday and told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that US was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine's defense. The military aid package included ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles, and training, Biden said. “Together with the entire G7, we have Ukraine's back and I promise we're not going anywhere,” Biden told Zelenskyy. Reuters