Toll rises to 6 from Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Official

The death toll from a Russian missile strike that destroyed a clinic in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday has risen to six, while four more people remain under the rubble, the regional governor and emergency services said on Wednesday.

An additional 22 people were injured, governor Ivan Fedorov said on his Telegram messaging channel.

"All emergency services of the city are working at the scene," he said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service of Ukraine said its rescuers were able to pull out two women overnight from underneath the ruins of the building.

Photos posted on the emergency's Telegram messaging channel showed rescuers and machinery working in piles of rubble from a collapsed building at night.

Russia regularly carries out airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region. Last Friday, an attack on the city killed 10 people and wounded more than 20.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks, saying the aim of the strikes is to undermine infrastructure key to each other's war efforts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukraine's allies on Tuesday to provide 10-12 more Patriot air defence systems that he said would fully protect the country's skies.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has consistently asked its allies to supply more advanced air-defence systems.