Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Here's when and where to see the eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: There is great news for all solar enthusiasts as the sun is set to perform an astounding act in the form of a solar eclipse. There will be a total solar eclipse on the 8th of April when the moon will cover the sun, casting a shadow on Earth.

This spectacular event will take place in North America, the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The solar eclipse follows the Soros Cycle, which has about 6,585 days or roughly 18 years. According to space.com, the next total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026, when the totality will be visible from Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean and Spain.

During a total solar eclipse, earthshine illuminates the moon's surface surrounded by the sun's corona making it visible.

According to timeanddate.com, this total solar eclipse will last for 4 minutes and 28 seconds which depends on the location of the totality.

What is a total solar eclipse? A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes in between the sun and the earth. This casts a show of the moon on the Earth, fully or partially, blocking sunlight in some places of the earth. It also provides a unique and exciting view of either the sun or the moon.

There are different types of solar eclipse, like Annular, Partial, or Total. This is the total solar eclipse that completely blocks the visibility of the sun, and it is set to occur on April 8, this year.

A total solar eclipse is a great opportunity for scientists to understand the Sun's corona, which is not visible on other days due to the much brighter solar surface.

Total Solar 2024 Path The total solar eclipse journey will begin over the South Pacific Ocean before reaching out to Mexico's Pacific coast, where the solar eclipse could be first visible at around 11.07 am PDT (12.37 am India time). The eclipse's path will traverse the United States crossing through states such as Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, New Hampshire, Kentucky, and Maine. In small parts of Tennessee and Michigan, people can also observe it.

The solar eclipse will continue into several parts passing through Ontario and then spanning Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton. At last, it will be visible from North America and the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland.