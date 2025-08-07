Toyota slashes FY26 forecast, warns of $9.5 bn hit from US tariffs

By Nicholas Takahashi

Toyota Motor Corp. lowered its annual guidance as it warned of a ¥1.4 trillion ($9.5 billion) hit to its bottomline from US tariffs that have rattled the global automotive industry.

The world’s biggest carmaker now sees ¥3.2 trillion in operating income for the fiscal year ending in March 2026, it said Thursday. That’s down from its initial forecast of ¥3.8 trillion, and also missed analyst expectations.

ALSO READ: This developed country hit with highest tariffs by Trump administration The carmaker reported operating income of ¥1.17 trillion in the first quarter, down 11 per cent from a year earlier, though beating analysts’ predictions for ¥890 billion. While price hikes in some regions helped that metric, the tariff impact was ¥450 billion for the period.

The outlook, which coincides with the start of President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs, marks the carmaker’s most comprehensive account of its likely impact beyond a previous estimate that it faced a ¥180 billion hit in April and May alone. Toyota’s estimate dwarfs recent forecasts from global heavyweights as the auto industry contends with fast-changing policies that are seeing costs balloon. Ford Motor Co. said last week that it sees a net tariff impact of $2 billion, about $500 million more than the company expected previously. Meanwhile, Stellantis NV sees tariffs setting back earnings by about €1.5 billion, and General Motors Co. said its exposure is $4 billion to $5 billion.

Toyota’s Japanese peers are also facing less of a hit. Subaru Corp. pegs the tariff impact at ¥210 billion, Nissan Motor Co. forecasts ¥300 billion and Honda Motor Co. anticipates ¥450 billion. Toyota’s shares fell as much as 2.4 per cent in Tokyo, before paring losses to 1.9 per cent. Japanese carmakers now face a 15 per cent tariff on vehicles they send to the US after the two countries reached a trade pact last month that also includes plans for Japan to create a $550 billion American investment plan. While the rate is lower than the additional 25 per cent anticipated by the industry, uncertainties linger over the finer details of its implementation — auto tariff discounts for the EU, Japan and South Korea have yet to be codified and until they do, cars will face the higher charge.