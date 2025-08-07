Trump hints at additional sanctions on Russian oil buyers, including China

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) hinted at more "secondary sanctions" on a couple of other countries, and "one of them could be China". This comes after he announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian crude oil amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

When asked whether he had any similar plans of imposing penalties on China, Trump said, "Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen."

Trump imposes additional tariffs on India

ALSO READ: US doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian crude oil purchases Earlier, Trump raised India's tariff rate to 50 per cent after he levied an additional 25 per cent tariff for its Russian energy purchases. In the order issued by the White House, Trump claimed that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

In response, India termed the move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", adding that New Delhi would take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests".