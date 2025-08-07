Home / World News / Trump hints at additional sanctions on Russian oil buyers, including China

Trump hints at additional sanctions on Russian oil buyers, including China

US President Donald Trump hinted at 'secondary sanctions' on other countries in response to India being singled out for these additional sanctions

Donald Trump
In response, India termed the move
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) hinted at more "secondary sanctions" on a couple of other countries, and "one of them could be China". This comes after he announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian crude oil amid the ongoing Ukraine war.
 
Trump made these remarks during a press conference at the White House. When a reporter asked why India was being singled out despite several other countries, including China, buying Russian oil, Trump said, "It's only been eight hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more...You're going to see so much secondary sanctions [sic]."  
 
When asked whether he had any similar plans of imposing penalties on China, Trump said, "Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen."
 

Trump imposes additional tariffs on India

 
Earlier, Trump raised India's tariff rate to 50 per cent after he levied an additional 25 per cent tariff for its Russian energy purchases. In the order issued by the White House, Trump claimed that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States. 
 
In response, India termed the move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", adding that New Delhi would take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests".
 
In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."
 
"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement added."We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests", it added. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump admin freezes $584 mn UCLA grants, research projects at risk

Massive California wildfire grows, becomes state's largest in 2025

Every 8 minutes: Uber sexual misconduct claims shock court records

Premium

Apple to invest $100 billion in US manufacturing amid tariff pressure

US to impose secondary Russia sanctions on Friday despite Putin meeting

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsUS India relations ChinaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story