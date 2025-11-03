Train derails in northwest England with no immediate reports of injuries

A train has derailed in northwest England and emergency services are on the scene, but there are no reports of injuries, authorities said on Monday.
Railway operator Avanti West Coast said the train came off the rails between Penrith and Oxenholme stations in the mountainous Lake District region.
The North West Ambulance Service said its staff were at the site. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said there are no reported injuries.
We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely, she told LBC radio.
Avanti West Coast said all lines on the route that snakes from London up England's west side to Scotland were blocked and there would be major travel disruption.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app