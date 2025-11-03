Train derails in northwest England with no immediate reports of injuries

A train has derailed in northwest England and emergency services are on the scene, but there are no reports of injuries, authorities said on Monday.

Railway operator Avanti West Coast said the train came off the rails between Penrith and Oxenholme stations in the mountainous Lake District region.

The North West Ambulance Service said its staff were at the site. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said there are no reported injuries.

We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely, she told LBC radio.

Avanti West Coast said all lines on the route that snakes from London up England's west side to Scotland were blocked and there would be major travel disruption.