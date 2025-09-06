Home / World News / Trump admits failure to end Russia-Ukraine war, calls it 'most difficult'

Trump admits failure to end Russia-Ukraine war, calls it 'most difficult'

During his campaign for the office, Trump had made numerous claims that, should he be elected, he would put an end to the war within 24 hours of entering office

Donald Trump, Trump
Earlier, Trump, in a significant shift from his usual narrative of having stopped "seven wars", said that he had stopped "three wars" |(Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) admitted to not being able to fulfil one of his campaign promises, which helped him to win a second term in the White House, acknowledging his failure to stop the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, describing it as "probably the most difficult" conflict he faced during his administration.

Speaking at the first dinner with the US Congress held at the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House, Trump again claimed credit for helping end several long-standing global conflicts but noted that, despite his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stopping the conflict in Ukraine was the "most difficult".

"Nobody has done what we did in seven months. We stopped seven wars. The war that was that I thought would probably be the easiest was the most difficult: that of Russia and Ukraine. I thought it would be easiest because of the relation with President Putin... It didn't matter. It ended up being probably the most difficult," Trump said.

"One of the wars was going on for 31 years - that was said to be unstoppable, and I got it done in about 2 hours; another one was on for 35 years and another one for 37 years," he added.

During his campaign for the office, Trump had made numerous claims that, should he be elected, he would put an end to the war within 24 hours of entering office, but there has been no indication of a significant breakthrough as of yet.

The latest effort by the US president came during the historic Alaska summit in August. However, no formal deal was reached between the sides, despite Trump calling it a "very productive" meeting.

Earlier on Thursday (local time), Trump, in a significant shift from his usual narrative of having stopped "seven wars", said that he had stopped "three wars".

He did not specify which conflicts he was talking about, but said that those had been going on for over three decades.

"You know, I settled three wars. One was 31 years going, with a lot of people killed - 10 million people. Another was 34, and another was 37 years it was going on," he said.

Trump, while talking to reporters while hosting a high-profile dinner with top tech CEOs at the White House, was answering a question on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said that on the already solved conflicts, people told him that he couldn't do it, but he stopped them anyway.

He said he would do the same with Moscow and Kyiv.

"People said, "You can't settle them." And I settled them. This one turned out to be more difficult, but we'll get it. "We're going to get it settled," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump names Hassett, Warsh and Waller as top three finalists for Fed chair

Trump authorises penalties on nations for wrongful detention of Americans

Serbia police clash with thousands of protesters demanding free elections

Small businesses urge US Supreme Court to fast-track Trump tariff case

US, EU plan to discuss fresh Russia sanctions as Ukraine war drags on

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinDonald Trump administrationRussia Ukraine ConflictUS Russia

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story