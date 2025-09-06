Home / World News / Trump names Hassett, Warsh and Waller as top three finalists for Fed chair

Trump names Hassett, Warsh and Waller as top three finalists for Fed chair

Earlier, Trump indicated that while he had some idea of who he wanted to pick for the position, he was committed to an interview process

Kevin Hassett during a signing ceremony event in Washington, DC, on July 21
Kevin Hassett during a signing ceremony event in Washington, DC | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Josh Wingrove
 
President Donald Trump said he saw White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as the finalists to replace the central bank’s chair, Jerome Powell. 
“You could say those are the top three,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
 
Earlier, Trump indicated that while he had some idea of who he wanted to pick for the position, he was committed to an interview process.  
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was thought to be a contender for the job before removing himself from consideration, is organizing the search and reiterated Friday that he wasn’t interested in the position.
 
“I’m the only person on the planet who does not want the job,” Bessent said. 
 
The timetable for selecting a successor to Powell, whose term as chair expires in May, remains unclear. Bessent told the Wall Street Journal earlier this week he would begin interviewing candidates on Friday. On Wednesday, Waller said he hadn’t yet been scheduled for an interview for the post. That followed Hassett’s comment on Aug. 25 that Trump’s decision on the matter remained “another few months” away.
 
The chair selection drama continues as Fed officials moved closer to lowering interest rates after holding their benchmark steady since December. Powell signaled in late August that risks to the labor market were becoming more prominent than inflation worries. 
On Friday, another weak employment report prompted investors to increase the odds of a rate cut at the Fed’s Sept. 16-17 meeting to more than 100 per cent.
 
Trump has regularly ridiculed Powell for leaving interest rates unchanged this year, and on Friday blamed inaction by the central bank for the disappointing August jobs report. He has previously urged Powell to step down and said he will not renominate the Fed chief when his term as chair ends.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Serbia police clash with thousands of protesters demanding free elections

Trump says he'll host next year's G20 summit at his Doral resort in Florida

National Guard not needed to curb gun violence: Maryland leaders tell Trump

Trump executive order renames Department of Defense as Department of War

Lammy appointed UK Dy PM as Starmer reshuffles Cabinet after Rayner's exit

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS Federal ReserveFederal ReserveJerome Powell

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story