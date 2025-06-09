Trump backs call to arrest California governor Newsom over border row

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would support the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom over possible obstruction of his administration's immigration enforcement measures amid protests in the state.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles set for fourth day of unrest as Newsom resists National Guard Trump border czar Tom Homan on Saturday threatened to arrest anyone who obstructed enforcement efforts in the state, including Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Both sharply criticized the Republican president's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

"I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great. Gavin likes the publicity but I think it would be a great thing," Trump said when he returned to the White House.