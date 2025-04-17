Home / World News / Trump blocks Musk from secret China briefing: 'What the f*** is he doing?'

Trump blocks Musk from secret China briefing: 'What the f*** is he doing?'

Trump blocked Elon Musk from top-secret China briefing over Tesla ties, erupting: "What the f*** is Elon doing there?"-raising fresh questions about influence and trust

Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Trump stopped Elon Musk from joining a secret China briefing, worried about his business links with Beijing (Image: Shutterstock)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump personally stepped in to stop Elon Musk from attending a highly classified China briefing, reportedly furious and demanding, “What the f--- is Elon doing there?”
 
The US President ordered his staff to “make sure he doesn’t go” once he found out that Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX boss, was planning to attend, according to a report from Axios. 
Trump was reportedly worried about a possible conflict of interest because of Musk’s significant business ties with China, especially through his electric car company, Tesla.
 
A Trump administration official told Axios, “POTUS still very much loves Elon, but there are some red lines. Elon has a lot of business in China and he has good relations there, and this briefing just wasn’t the right thing.”
 
Musk’s expected presence at the secret briefing was first revealed by The New York Times on March 20. The meeting would have given him access to some of the most sensitive national security information, even as he plays a key role in Trump’s push to downsize the federal government through the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 
After The New York Times story broke, Trump quickly dismissed it on social media, calling it ‘fake news’ and labelling the report as “completely untrue”. 

Also Read

US stocks tumble as Jerome Powell flags risks from Trump's tariff policies

Italy's Meloni to test her role as EU-US bridge in talks with Trump

Xi calls for 'Asian family' unity as Trump seeks to confine China

California becomes first US state to file lawsuit to block Trump's tariffs

Carney says Trump key issue in Canada election, rival leader demands change

The Axios report adds to growing tension within the White House over Musk’s increasing influence inside Trump’s inner circle.
 

Musk to step back from frontline role 

Earlier this month, Politico reported that Musk will gradually step back from his hands-on role, though he is expected to stay close to the administration. Vice President JD Vance reassured supporters that Musk will remain “a friend and adviser” to the US President.
 
Despite being blocked from the China meeting, Musk did attend a different Pentagon briefing on March 21, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. However, China was not discussed during that session. 
Speaking at the White House the same day, Trump admitted that Musk could be “susceptible” because of his business ties with China, but again insisted the original news reports were “fake”. 
Musk later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found.” 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Homeland Security threatens to revoke Harvard's ability to enrol foreigners

Climate change, extreme weather threaten world's supply of blood: Study

IRS move to revoke tax-exempt status would be 'unlawful', says Harvard

Xi Jinping arrives in Cambodia to wrap up 3-nation Southeast Asia tour

Japan reports $63 bn trade surplus with US amid Trump tariffs talk

Topics :Donald TrumpElon MuskChinaNational SecurityBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story