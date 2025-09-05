Trump shifts war claims again, now says he stopped 'three conflicts'

Tracing back to his earlier claim of having ended “seven wars,” US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered a new version, saying he had stopped “three wars” while hosting a high-profile dinner for tech CEOs at the White House.

While the president did not specifically mention which wars he was talking about, he said some of these conflicts had been going on for decades. According to a report by ANI, Trump said that one of these wars had been going on for 31 years and almost 10 million people were killed. The other two wars were going on for 34 and 37 years, he added.

Bringing up already solved conflicts, Trump said people told him that he couldn't do it, but he stopped them anyway. Building on this, the president said he would solve the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a similar fashion. While speaking to some reporters during the dinner, he said that this particular conflict turned out to be more difficult, but he'll eventually get it settled. Changing stance This, however, is not the first time that Trump has claimed to stop wars, let alone change the figures. According to a video shared by the White House, the US president said he had stopped six wars in six months on August 15. Days later, the figure rose to seven and remained so until Thursday.

According to FactCheck.org, Trump has claimed credit for settling conflicts between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Thailand and Cambodia, Serbia and Kosovo, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Armenia and Azerbaijan. India has refuted Trump's claim On August 26, Trump again reiterated his claim, saying, "I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan," adding that the conflict was going to be a nuclear war. "They already shot down seven jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you. If you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it," Trump said. "They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use," he added.