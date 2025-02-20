Trump declares himself 'king' after blocking New York's congestion pricing

US President Donald Trump declared victory over New York’s controversial congestion pricing plan on Wednesday, celebrating the federal government’s move to block the additional tolls and likening himself to royalty in a social media post.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” Trump wrote.

The decision, announced in a letter from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to New York Gov Kathy Hochul, states that the federal government has jurisdiction over highways leading into Manhattan and that the tolls placed an unfair burden on commuters from outside the city.

New York officials push back

Hochul, speaking at Grand Central Terminal, denounced Trump’s triumphalism and vowed that the toll collection infrastructure will remain intact.

“President Donald Trump tweeted, ‘Long live the king. I’m here to say New York hasn’t labored under a king in over 250 years,” Hochul said, adding, “And we sure as hell are not going to start now.”

Under the now-blocked system, most vehicles entering Manhattan’s central business district—from 60th Street to the Financial District — were required to pay a peak toll of $9 from 5 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 9 pm on weekends.

Federal officials call congestion pricing ‘unfair’

Slamming the plan, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called it “backwards and unfair.”

“New York State’s congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working-class Americans and small business owners,” Duffy said in a statement, as quoted by NBC News.

“Commuters using the highway system to enter New York City have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through gas taxes and other taxes," Duffy added.

Janno Lieber, chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), vowed to fight the federal action in court, arguing that congestion pricing had undergone thorough federal review and was already yielding benefits.

“We tried gridlock for 60 years. It didn’t work,” Lieber said. “It cost our economy billions. But you know what’s helping our economy? What’s making New York a better place? Congestion pricing.”

Mixed reactions from lawmakers

While New York City leaders defended the tolls, lawmakers outside Manhattan, especially in New Jersey, cheered the reversal. “Today is a huge win for Jersey families, their wallets, and the environment,” said Rep Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.).

“From Day One, when we first started this fight, we knew that the Congestion Tax was just a giant cash grab for New York and the MTA—all on the backs of hardworking Jersey families,” he said.

Hochul dismissed claims that congestion pricing was unfair to New Jersey commuters, sarcastically referencing the New York Giants and Jets playing in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “In what world should we be standing down to the will of another state?” she asked. “That just doesn’t happen. I mean, I personally would like to have all the New York teams playing in New York. But I’m not proposing that the federal government go annex the Meadowlands,” Hochul said.