Trump deletes post seemingly depicting him as Jesus after backlash

By Laura Nahmias

US President Donald Trump deleted a social media post that seemingly depicted him as a Jesus Christ-like figure, after the image incited criticism, including from the president’s supporters.

Trump called the US-born pope “WEAK on crime,” after the pope spoke out against the conflict.

Speaking to reporters while receiving a McDonald’s delivery at the Oval Office Monday, Trump said that he posted the image because he thought it showed him as a doctor but didn’t explain his decision to delete it.

The post, which depicted Trump in robes touching a sick patient in front of an American flag, was published Sunday after the president criticised Pope Leo XIV for his condemnations of the US-Israeli war on Iran.