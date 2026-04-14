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Trump deletes post seemingly depicting him as Jesus after backlash

Trump said that he posted the image because he thought it showed him as a doctor but didn't explain his decision to delete it

US President Donald Trump
Trump called the US-born pope “WEAK on crime,” after the pope spoke out against the conflict. (Photo: YouTube/@WhiteHouse)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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By Laura Nahmias
 
US President Donald Trump deleted a social media post that seemingly depicted him as a Jesus Christ-like figure, after the image incited criticism, including from the president’s supporters.  
The post, which depicted Trump in robes touching a sick patient in front of an American flag, was published Sunday after the president criticised Pope Leo XIV for his condemnations of the US-Israeli war on Iran. 
Trump called the US-born pope “WEAK on crime,” after the pope spoke out against the conflict. 
 
Speaking to reporters while receiving a McDonald’s delivery at the Oval Office Monday, Trump said that he posted the image because he thought it showed him as a doctor but didn’t explain his decision to delete it.
 
“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross,” Trump said. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better.”
 
Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, defended Trump in a Fox News interview later Monday, saying “the president was posting a joke” and took it down “because he recognised that a lot of people weren’t understanding his humour.”
 
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Topics :Donald TrumpSocial MediaJesus ChristChristianity

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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