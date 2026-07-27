Trump dismisses concerns over US munitions shortage amid Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) dismissed growing concerns that military stockpiles are reaching dangerously low levels, directly refuting reports that interceptor shortages are constraining American military strategy in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Trump rejected claims that dwindling munitions pose a problem for US defence capabilities, asserting, "we have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need."

The President's remarks come in response to a report by The New York Times regarding internal administration deliberations where Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine expressed concerns that interceptor reserves could be exhausted if military operations escalate further.

According to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper believes American forces can manage the constrained inventory of Patriot and other air defence interceptors. The strategy relies on expanding US strikes, pending approval from Trump, to neutralise Iran's launching capacity before large-scale missile volleys can be initiated. At the same time, White House officials warned that publishing updated US government figures detailing Patriot and THAAD missile expenditures since the outbreak of hostilities would pose a risk to national security, Wall Street Journal reported. Despite official reluctance to release precise data, The Wall Street Journal highlighted updated estimates by Centre for Strategic and International Studies analysts Mark Cancian and Chris Park, who calculate that at least 1,500 Patriot interceptors have been expended since the conflict began, leaving an estimated inventory of fewer than 1,000 interceptors remaining.

In their initial April report analysing key munitions used in the war, Cancian and Park noted that "the diminished munitions stockpiles have created a near-term risk," warning that "a war against a capable peer competitor like China will consume munitions at greater rates than in this war." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell maintained that the military possesses all necessary resources to execute any mission ordered by the President. The Wall Street Journal reported that the persistent threat from Iranian missile systems was highlighted last week after three Iranian ballistic missiles struck a base in Jordan, resulting in the deaths of three US service members after one missile hit a housing area.

While Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the vast majority of incoming missiles targeting the facility were intercepted, US officials told The Wall Street Journal that Iran's military is continually adjusting its tactics by varying flight paths, speeds, and manoeuvres to bypass defence networks, thereby forcing a higher consumption of counter-missile interceptors. The Wall Street Journal also reported growing concern within the Pentagon over regional allies, as Gulf states face similar strains after expending a significant portion of their own air defence interceptor stocks. This comes after The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump shelved plans for a major military escalation against Iran, opting to hold off on a wider offensive amid growing warnings from defence officials regarding critical shortages in the Pentagon's air defence stockpiles across the Middle East.

According to a report by The New York Times, military leaders cautioned that a broader campaign could dangerously deplete supplies of Patriot antimissile interceptors, exposing US troops, Gulf partners, and key installations to retaliatory strikes, while senior aides voiced concern over wider economic instability and escalating regional crises. Private deliberations among top administration officials and military commanders focused heavily on the dwindling inventory of Patriot interceptors and other defensive systems deployed in the region. Concerns intensified after three US service members were killed in Jordan when an enemy ballistic missile penetrated American defences during a barrage of Iranian drones and missiles, a senior US official told The New York Times.