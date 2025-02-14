Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump dodges critical question from Indian reporter by blaming his accent

PM Modi's US visit: US President Donald Trump once again avoids an uncomfortable, but important question posed by reporters during joint press conference

Donald Trump, Trump
(Photo: PTI)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
An awkward moment unfolded during a joint press conference between United States President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday when Trump dodged a question from an Indian reporter. The reporter asked about anti-India activities in the US in the presence of PM Modi, but Trump deflected by blaming the reporter’s accent.
 
Currently, PM Modi is on a visit to the US, where he has held several important meetings with key figures, including Elon Musk and US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard.
 
In his reply to the reporter, Trump said that he couldn’t hear the question.
 
“You are gonna have to go louder,” Trump said. 
 
When the reporter repeated the same question, Trump again avoided it, blaming the reporter’s accent.
 
“I can’t understand a word he’s saying. It's the accent, it's a little bit tough for me,” Trump complained. 

Not first time Trump blames reporter's accent

 
However, this is not the first time Donald Trump has avoided an uncomfortable question by dodging a reporter.
 
For instance, during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, President Trump dismissed a reporter's question by commenting on her accent.
 
Afghan reporter Nazira Karimi asked the US President, “Do you have any plan to change Afghanistan’s situation? Are you able to recognise the Taliban?”
 
Deflecting Karimi's question, Trump said, "You have a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is, I can't understand a word you're saying. But I'll just say this—good luck, live in peace."
 

Modi-Trump meet: MAGA + MIGA = MEGA

 
During the PM Modi-Trump joint briefing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to introduce a new phrase ‘Make India Great Again’ (MIGA), inspired by Trump’s iconic slogan, ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA).
 
Expanding on the idea, PM Modi said, "The people of America are well aware of President Trump's motto 'MAGA - Make America Great Again.' The people of India too are focusing on heritage and development as they move forward at a fast pace and with a firm resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. In the language of America, it's Make India Great Again - MIGA."
 
"When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a 'MEGA partnership for prosperity' and it is this mega spirit that gives new scale and scope to our objectives," PM Modi concluded.  
Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterUS India relations BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

