Fire breaks out at construction site in South Korea's Busan, 6 dead

About 100 workers managed to evacuate from the site and about 90 firefighters were trying to put out the blaze

South Korea flag
A fire broke out at a resort construction site in the South Korean city of Busan. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
A fire broke out at a resort construction site in the South Korean city of Busan Friday, killing at least six people, fire officials said.

About 100 workers managed to evacuate from the site and about 90 firefighters were trying to put out the blaze, which was reported at around 10:20 am, according to Busan's fire agency. It wasn't immediately clear whether workers were still trapped inside.

The agency said six people were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead. Seven other people sustained minor injuries.

Television footage showed gray-black smoke and flames rising from the site and a helicopter approaching the building as part of rescue efforts. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear.

The country's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, instructed officials to deploy all available personnel and equipment to put out the fire.

Topics :South KoreaFire accidentfireConstruction sector

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

