Trump ends $800 duty-free rule, targeting China's e-commerce industry

The policy shift marks one of the most aggressive efforts to rein in China’s e-commerce dominance in the US market. Shein, Temu, and other platforms have leveraged low-cost logistics and duty exemptions to flood Western markets.
According to the White House, the move is designed to close loopholes that have enabled foreign sellers to avoid tariffs, evade product safety regulations, and — in some cases — smuggle illicit drugs such as fentanyl. The administration cited national emergencies related to drug trafficking, unfair trade practices, and persistent trade deficits as the legal basis for invoking the change.
“Many shippers go to great lengths to hide illicit substances or misrepresent the origin and contents of packages,” the executive order said, adding that the risks are especially high for low-value shipments that previously qualified for duty-free treatment.
US consumers, long accustomed to fast and cheap global shipping, may now face price hikes and delays.
De minimis rule under lens
The 'de minimis' rule has been under scrutiny for years, especially as Chinese e-commerce platforms rapidly expanded in the West. Critics argue it allowed foreign sellers to undercut domestic firms by skirting taxes and regulatory checks.
The European Union has faced similar challenges. In 2024, the EU proposed a €2 flat customs fee on all parcels under €150 and a reduced €0.50 fee for items routed through local warehouses.
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said over 90 per cent of low-value parcel imports were from China and needed stronger oversight.
What’s next
While the US move is unilateral, it aligns with broader Western efforts to scrutinise Chinese trade practices. Ongoing US-China trade talks could complicate enforcement.
Both countries reached a 90-day tariff truce in May, with recent talks in Stockholm described as constructive. However, Trump has yet to approve an extension beyond the August 12 deadline.
If negotiations collapse, the end of the duty-free threshold may mark only the beginning of a broader protectionist turn in US trade policy.
