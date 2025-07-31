Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 08:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump strikes oil deal with Pakistan, says 'maybe they'll sell to India'

Trump strikes oil deal with Pakistan, says 'maybe they'll sell to India'

Trump announced a new oil partnership with Pakistan via Truth Social, saying both the nations would jointly develop reserves and hinting that Islamabad may one day supply oil to India

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump announced a new energy partnership with Pakistan. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced a new energy partnership with Pakistan, just hours after imposing 25 per cent tariffs and additional penalties on Indian imports. Under the deal, the US and Pakistan will jointly explore and develop oil reserves in Pakistan. Trump also said that Pakistan could potentially export oil to India in the future.
 
The announcement was made via a post on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social. “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote. “We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!”
 
 
Trump added that the administration is in the process of selecting an oil company to lead the US-Pakistan energy partnership, though he did not name any firms or indicate when the project would begin. The announcement follows Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar’s remarks last week that the two countries were “very close” to finalising a trade deal. Dar made the comments after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.
 

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Indian goods

 
The development comes on the same day Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff, along with additional penalties, on goods imported from India. The new duties are set to take effect from August 1. Trump cited high trade barriers and India's purchases of energy and military equipment from Russia as the key reasons behind the trade move. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US, India still negotiating after 25% US tariff threat

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits 5-month low after Trump's tariff threat, logs 0.7% drop

Donald Trump, Trump

No deal: Trump's tariffs have increased uncertainty for Indian economypremium

Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged even as Trump demands cuts

fuel imports, crude oil price, Russia Oil production, Oil industry

India's imports of Russian oil under spotlight after Trump tariffs

 
Trump also said the penalties were driven partly by trade-related concerns and partly due to India’s participation in the Brics group of developing nations, which he described as hostile to the US. Earlier in July, Trump had warned that the US would impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on any country that aligns itself with what he called the “Anti-American policies” of Brics.
 
Trump sharply criticised India’s trade policies, describing them as “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country.” The announcement came just two days before the expiry of a tariff pause, which the US, notably, extended for China on Tuesday.
 

India-US trade talks

 
The fresh tariffs are expected to impact India’s exports to the US, at a time when both countries are in the middle of intensive negotiations to resolve their ongoing trade disputes. Indian officials have held five rounds of discussions with their American counterparts, with a sixth round scheduled for late August. 
 
A major sticking point in the talks remains India’s firm stance against the import of genetically modified (GM) crops and American dairy products, issues that carry deep political and economic sensitivities in India’s vast agriculture and dairy sectors.
 

India assesses Trump’s tariff move, reaffirms commitment to talks

 
In its first official response to US President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariff move, the Indian government on Wednesday said it is examining the implications and remains committed to a fair and balanced trade deal with the US.
 
“The Government has taken note of the US President’s statement on bilateral trade. The Government is studying its implications,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. It added that both countries have been in talks for several months to finalise a mutually beneficial agreement and that India remains committed to that goal. 
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs order to impose 50% tariffs on Brazil over Bolsonaro probe

mega tsunami

Tsunami warnings ease for US, Japan after quake; S America on alert

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft's annual cloud revenue hits $75 bn, profit beats expectations

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin launching new health tracking system with big tech's help

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Dozens killed while seeking food in Gaza as US envoy heads to Israel

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs trump tariff Pakistan US Pak BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon