Trump era begins with disappearance of reproductive rights website

Following Donald Trump ’s swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, the federal website reproductiverights.gov mysteriously went offline. Launched by the Biden administration in 2022, the website offered crucial information on reproductive rights, including access to abortion, cancer screenings, prenatal care, and HIV testing, CBS News reported.

This development comes amid growing concerns that the Trump administration may alter federal websites that offer vital information on issues such as reproductive rights and climate change. Scientists, researchers, and health advocates have been worried about the possible curtailing of publicly available data on these sensitive issues.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which previously managed the site, has not yet commented on the issue.

White House responds to missing US Constitution on website

Meanwhile, the White House has addressed the controversy over the disappearance of the US Constitution from its official website. The page, which had previously been accessible, now shows a 404 error message. This caused a stir on social media, with many questioning the new administration’s stance on the country’s founding document.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields reassured the public, stating, “It’s day two. We are in the process of developing, editing, and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline.”

While new links to Trump’s statements and executive orders appeared, the missing Constitution and Bill of Rights raised eyebrows. The White House has promised to restore the content soon, but the incident has sparked concerns among netizens about the future of important federal resources.