Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump era begins with disappearance of reproductive rights website

Trump era begins with disappearance of reproductive rights website

Launched by the Biden administration in 2022, the site offered vital information on abortion, cancer screenings, prenatal care, and HIV testing

Donald Trump, Trump
(Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Following Donald Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, the federal website reproductiverights.gov mysteriously went offline. Launched by the Biden administration in 2022, the website offered crucial information on reproductive rights, including access to abortion, cancer screenings, prenatal care, and HIV testing, CBS News reported.
 
This development comes amid growing concerns that the Trump administration may alter federal websites that offer vital information on issues such as reproductive rights and climate change. Scientists, researchers, and health advocates have been worried about the possible curtailing of publicly available data on these sensitive issues.
 
The Department of Health and Human Services, which previously managed the site, has not yet commented on the issue.
 

White House responds to missing US Constitution on website 

Meanwhile, the White House has addressed the controversy over the disappearance of the US Constitution from its official website. The page, which had previously been accessible, now shows a 404 error message. This caused a stir on social media, with many questioning the new administration’s stance on the country’s founding document.
 
White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields reassured the public, stating, “It’s day two. We are in the process of developing, editing, and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline.”
 
While new links to Trump’s statements and executive orders appeared, the missing Constitution and Bill of Rights raised eyebrows. The White House has promised to restore the content soon, but the incident has sparked concerns among netizens about the future of important federal resources.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

1 in 12 children globally subject to online sexual abuse: Lancet study

Jinping, Putin pledge to boost China-Russia ties in 2025 as Trump returns

Open to Elon Musk or Larry Ellison buying TikTok: US President Trump

Republicans renew efforts to limit people in US illegally from census count

Bishop appeals Trump to have mercy on LGBTQ+, immigrants 'in name of God'

Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story