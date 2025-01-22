Open to Elon Musk or Larry Ellison buying TikTok: US President Trump

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Billionaire Frank McCourt, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley and MrBeast have all expressed interest in TikTok

The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is battling a potential US ban with the signature tools of American democracy — lawyers, lobbyists and money.
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has expressed openness to Tesla CEO Elon Musk or Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison acquiring the Chinese social media platform TikTok. This development comes amid ongoing uncertainty over TikTok’s future in the United States following its temporary shutdown over the weekend.
 
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office about the potential acquisition, Trump said, "I would be [open to it], if he [Musk] wanted to buy it." He further elaborated on the conditions for any sale, suggesting, "Buy it and give half to the United States of America, and we’ll give you the permit, and they’ll have a great partner."
 

TikTok's legal challenges in US

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech firm ByteDance, faced a critical deadline under US federal law to sever ties with its parent company by January 19 or face a ban. However, an executive order signed by Trump on his first day in office extended the sale deadline by 75 days, providing TikTok with a temporary reprieve.
 
This extension follows Trump’s initial efforts to ban TikTok in 2020 over privacy and national security concerns. However, his stance appears to have softened, particularly after TikTok’s role in helping him connect with younger voters during the 2024 elections.
 
"We won the youth vote by 36 points," Trump said during a post-election media conference last month, attributing part of this success to the platform. "I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok."
 
He even hinted at possibly downloading TikTok himself, reiterating, "I think I won [the youth vote] through TikTok."

Prospective US TikTok buyers

Despite ByteDance’s public refusal to sell TikTok, potential buyers are preparing offers, encouraged by the recent Supreme Court ruling and TikTok's brief shutdown. Among those expressing interest is a group led by tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley, which includes prominent content creator MrBeast.
 
Billionaire Frank McCourt and Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary have also made a formal bid. O’Leary has met with Trump to discuss the proposal, while McCourt indicated his willingness to acquire TikTok even without its valuable content algorithm, a component China’s government has declared non-negotiable.
 
Other major players, including Amazon and Oracle, have been mentioned as possible suitors. Oracle notably assisted in restoring TikTok’s operations after the recent shutdown, despite potential legal repercussions. 
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

