Watch: Trump cuts cake, then dances with military sword at inaugural ball

US President Donald Trump turned heads and raised eyebrows during the cake-cutting ceremony at the Commander-in-Chief Ball when he danced with a military sword in hand. The moment unfolded as the iconic ‘Village People’ song YMCA played in the background.

The US President, handed the ceremonial sword to cut the cake at his first inaugural ball, took an unexpected turn when he began grooving to the music. First Lady Melania Trump joined in, swaying beside him.

Check the Latest Updates: Trump Inauguration LIVE Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, were also on stage with the First Couple. The Vice President reportedly joked that the Secret Service agents watching the impromptu dance were “very nervous” about the President’s moves with the sword.

The evening was filled with grand moments and glamour. Trump and Melania were greeted with a roaring welcome at the Commander-in-Chief Ball. The President donned a classic tuxedo, while Melania stunned in a sleeveless white gown featuring a striking black zig-zag design on the bodice and elegant black detailing that cascaded down the skirt. Her look was completed with a bold black choker adorned with a floral silver jewel.

Back to business in the Oval Office

Trump returned to the White House and wasted no time addressing the nation. Holding an impromptu 50-minute press conference in the Oval Office, he shared his excitement about his new role. “What a great feeling,” Trump said when asked how it felt to be back in the Oval Office. “One of the better feelings I’ve ever had.” On Monday,returned to the White House and wasted no time addressing the nation. Holding an impromptu 50-minute press conference in the Oval Office, he shared his excitement about his new role. “What a great feeling,” Trump said when asked how it felt to be back in the Oval Office. “One of the better feelings I’ve ever had.”

However, Trump wasted no time making waves. In his first official action, he repealed a series of executive orders promoting LGBTQ equality and introduced new policies that define gender as strictly male or female and ended diversity programs within the federal government.

Critics have voiced concerns that these moves could reverse progress on civil rights and equity, while supporters have welcomed them as a step toward reducing what they see as bias in diversity-focused programs.