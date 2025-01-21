Look forward to working alongside Trump to serve American people: Vance

US Vice President JD Vance has said that it is an "incredible honour" to take the oath of office as the Vice President of the US and he looked forward to working alongside President Donald Trump to serve the American people.

In a post on X, JD Vance stated, "It's an incredible honour to take the oath of office as the 50th Vice President of the United States. I look forward to working alongside President Trump to serve the American people. Let's Make America Great Again!"

JD Vance on Monday took oath as the 50th Vice President of the United States at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh administered oath to Vance.

His wife, Usha Vance, held the Bible in one hand and their daughter Mirabel Rose in the other, as Vance placed his left hand on the religious text and raised his right hand to take oath of office. The couple's two sons were also present on the occasion.

Usha Vance, an Indian-American lawyer, has become the first Indian-American Second Lady of the United States. She is the daughter of Indian immigrants who trace their roots to Andhra Pradesh. Usha, born and brought up in the US, completed her education at prestigious institutions such as Cambridge and Yale University.

People in Vadluru village of Andhra Pradesh burst firecrackers and celebrated as JD Vance took over as the 50th US Vice President. His wife Usha Vance is a native of this place.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were present at the inauguration ceremony. Former US Presidents and First Ladies, including Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, George Bush and Laura Bush attended Trump's inauguration. Former US President Barack Obama was also present during the ceremony.

Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, and his children -- Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Baron Trump were present in the US Capitol to attend his inauguration. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai attended the ceremony.

Reiterating his resolve to 'Make America Great Again', Donald Trump, after being sworn in as the 47th US President, declared that the golden age of America has begun and today marks the 'Liberation Day' for the country.

Recalling the assassination attempt on him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last year, Trump asserted that "God saved" his life. "The Golden age of America begins right now," Trump said after taking oath.

The US President added that after he took over the White House, America has the chance to seize this opportunity "like never before."

"America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before. I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world. and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before," he said.

"But first, we must be honest about the challenges we face. While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing in the United States of America," he added.