Amanda Jordan Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and TAE Technologies Inc. agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at more than $6 billion.

The transaction will create one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion companies, according to a statement on Thursday. It plans to begin construction next year on the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant, subject to required approvals.

Upon completion of the deal, shareholders of each company will own about 50% of the combined firm on a fully diluted equity basis.