Trump Media to merge with TAE in $6 bn deal to build nuclear fusion company

Upon completion of the deal, shareholders of each company will own about 50% of the combined firm on a fully diluted equity basis

Donald Trump, Trump
The transaction will create one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion companies, according to a statement on Thursday. It plans to begin construction next year on the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant, subject to required approvals. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Amanda Jordan
  Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and TAE Technologies Inc. agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at more than $6 billion. 
 
Topics :Donald TrumpWorld NewsUSTrump Organisation

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

