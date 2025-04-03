Trump's reciprocal tariffs to hit the world's poorest nations the hardest

By Philip J. Heijmans

President Donald Trump’s new reciprocal tariffs are set to hit some of world’s poorest nations the hardest, putting their labor-intensive export industries at risk and diminishing one of the US’s biggest economic advantages over rival China.

ALSO READ: Trump vs the world? Tariff war escalates, internet goes meme crazy Cambodia was slapped with Asia’s highest tariff rate of 49 per cent in Trump’s levies announced Wednesday. Garment manufacturing giant Bangladesh was hit with a 37 per cent rate, Laos got 48 per cent and the southern African nation of Lesotho received a 50 per cent tariff. In Myanmar, where a devastating earthquake last week left more than 3,000 dead, the US imposed a 45 per cent duty.

“Oh, look at Cambodia, 97 per cent,” Trump said at the White House, drawing laughter as he pointed to the levy the US is subjected to from the Southeast Asian nation. “They made a fortune with the United States of America.” The average Cambodian earns about $6.65 a day, according to World Bank data, less than a fifth of the global average.

The trade action may inflict further economic damage on the world’s poorest countries at a time when the US has withdrawn aid to several of them. Trump’s administration has axed thousands of key aid contracts that for decades gave the US a presence across the globe. The impact of the gutted aid effort is already being felt in Myanmar, while China is seen swiftly filling the void in places like Cambodia.

“It’s such a disaster,” said Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation. “Tariffs of nearly 50 per cent overnight will be impossible to manage.”

Many of those nations had tariff-free access to the US as Least Developed Countries, she said, adding they may turn to markets in Europe, Japan and Australia in lieu of weak demand in places like China.

The US calculated the rates based on a formula that divides a country’s trade surplus with America by its total exports, based on data from the US Census Bureau for 2024. And then that number was divided by two, producing the “discounted” rate.

That method meant Madagascar, one of the world’s poorest countries, was hit with a rate of 47 per cent. The hit to impoverished Laos comes even though the average person there makes less than $6 a day.

The move marks an about-face in American trade policy following World War II that promoted economic integration as a means to help developing nations and advance Washington’s interests abroad. In 2000, then-President Bill Clinton pushed through the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which provided eligible sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access for over 1,800 products.

Former President George W. Bush expanded it in 2004 and promoted initiatives that would help countries bring products to US consumers.

China Influence

For many nations particularly in Asia, the rise of China disrupted their economic dependence on the US. Many cultivated ties with Beijing to draw badly needed investment and financing for infrastructure. That left many smaller countries feeling pressured to choose sides.

Cambodia, whose two biggest trade partners are China and the US, had already been veering toward Beijing, the country’s largest source of foreign investment. Most of US-Cambodia total trade of $13 billion last year comprised of manufactured goods like clothing and footwear made in Cambodia and sold to American consumers.

In Bangladesh, which is also heavily reliant on the US market for its garment exports, the government there said it’s looking at ways to lower tariffs in order to maintain its trade access.

“Bangladesh is reviewing its tariffs on products imported from the United States,” said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to interim leader Muhammad Yunus. “The National Board of Revenue is identifying options to rationalize tariffs expeditiously, which is necessary to address the matter.”

Analysts questioned the fairness of the US’s tariff calculations, given the oversized impact it had on the poorest nations.

“This formula effectively punishes countries that rely heavily on the US as a net buyer of their goods, regardless of whether that surplus is driven by actual unfair practices or just supply chain positioning,” wrote Tommy Xie, head of Asia macro research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “In particular, it punishes small developing countries like Cambodia that simply don’t have the capacity to buy much from the US.”

Cambodia’s government spokesman Pen Bona said via text message he could not yet comment on the tariff, and the matter was being reviewed.

Asian nations are also wary of a flood of cheaper Chinese goods in their markets as a result of the knock-on effects of higher US duties. China was charged a 34 per cent reciprocal tariff rate — stacked on top of 20 per cent duties Trump already imposed this year.

“China’s attempts to find new markets for goods previously destined to US will have to go somewhere at least in the short term,” said Elms of the Hinrich Foundation. “This is going to set up new tensions with neighbors.”