Trump says he's being 'inundated' with requests to seek third term

President Donald Trump insisted there are some loopholes to the constitutional bar preventing presidents from seeking a third term

The 22nd Amendment states, No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice. | File Photo
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 8:28 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has said that he is being "inundated" with requests to seek a third term.

However, he insisted there are some loopholes to the constitutional bar preventing presidents from seeking a third term.

During a recent interview with Time magazine, Trump was asked about saying he was not joking about seeking a third term previously. He responded, There are some loopholes.

But, he added, I don't believe in using loopholes.

The 22nd Amendment states, No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.

A possible way around that would be for Vice President JD Vance to be elected president in 2028, then step aside in favour of Trump.

Trump said he didn't know anything about that possibility, but also noted, I am being inundated with requests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

