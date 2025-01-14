Trump 2.0 to see aggressive trade policies, deportations, climate rollbacks

As Donald J Trump prepares to take the helm of the White House for a second term, his administration appears poised to enact sweeping changes aimed at reshaping the US’ domestic and foreign policy landscapes.

Among the most controversial of his plans is a large-scale deportation operation targeting undocumented immigrants, a move designed to underscore his hardline stance on immigration. Trump has also proposed imposing significant tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, Canada, and China, signalling his aggressive trade policies. On the energy front, Trump aims to ramp up oil and gas drilling, prioritising domestic production.

Let’s look at the bold and controversial promises Trump made before taking charge of the White House.

Immigration

Trump wants to deport many of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US. He has said he will start the largest deportation operation in US history. He also wants to end birthright citizenship, which gives automatic citizenship to children born in the US. To make these changes, he may declare a national emergency. However, Trump’s too has some limits as birthright citizenship is given by the constitution of the US. To implement this, Trump may see long and tough legal battles.

International trade

Trump plans to place a 25 per cent tax on goods from Mexico and Canada because he believes they aren’t doing enough to stop drugs and migrants coming to the US. He is also considering putting a 10 per cent tax on Chinese goods, blaming China for sending chemicals that help make fentanyl.

Capitol riot pardon

Trump might pardon people involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump has referred to those involved as “hostages” and “political prisoners”, stating that he plans to issue “major pardons” related to the incident. It is still uncertain how he will address cases involving violence against police officers.

Over 1,500 individuals have faced federal charges for their roles in the deadly attack, with more than 1,100 of them having already been sentenced.

Wars and diplomacy

Trump warns that if Hamas does not release Israeli hostages before January 20, there will be chaos in the Middle East. He says he will also strongly support Israel in its war against Palestinian militants. He promises to quickly end the war in Ukraine but has not given clear details on how or when. Firstly, he vowed to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours of taking charge as US president, now he is already hinted at a timeline of several months to achieve this task.

Climate policy

Trump wants to increase oil and gas drilling and undo some of President Biden’s climate policies, like tax credits for electric cars. He also wants to expand offshore drilling.

Transgender rights

Trump plans to stop what he calls “transgender lunacy”. He wants to stop transgender people from serving in the military and being in schools. He also plans to only recognise two genders, male and female, and cut government funding to schools that teach about racism in history, known as ‘critical race theory’.