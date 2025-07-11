Trump imposes 35% tariff on Canadian imports to US, effective August 1

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian import s, effective August 1, 2025. The move, he said, was a response to Canada’s alleged trade barriers and retaliatory actions.

The announcement was made through a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform. This is the latest in a series of more than 20 such letters issued by Trump since Monday to various foreign leaders, outlining steep tariff hikes. In his message to Canada, Trump accused Ottawa of failing to cooperate on key issues, particularly the flow of fentanyl into the US and of engaging in unfair trade practices.

In the letter, Trump stressed that while trade with Canada would continue, it would do so on revised terms. "Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a tariff of 35 per cent on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs," he wrote. Trump links tariffs to fentanyl crisis Trump accused Canada of failing to curb the flow of fentanyl into the US and claimed this contributed to the decision. "The United States imposed tariffs on Canada to deal with our nation's fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada's failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our country," he wrote.

He further warned that any attempt to evade the tariff through transshipment would attract a higher duty. Trump warns against Canadian counter-measures In a direct warning to Ottawa, Trump said any Canadian counter-tariff would invite a proportional escalation from the US. "If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35 per cent that we charge," he wrote. Trump slams Canada's dairy tariffs Trump reiterated longstanding US grievances over Canadian tariffs on American dairy products. "Canada charges extraordinary tariffs to our dairy farmers, up to 400 per cent and that is even assuming our dairy farmers have access to sell their products in Canada," he said.

Trump called the trade imbalance as more than an economic issue. "The trade deficit is a major threat to our economy and, indeed, our national security!" he wrote. Trump offers incentives for Canadian companies The letter included an offer of expedited regulatory approvals for Canadian companies that shift operations to the US. "We will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely — in other words, in a matter of weeks," Trump promised. Blanket tariffs likely on more trade partners The Canada move comes amid a broader global tariff push by President Trump, who has so far issued tariff letters to 22 countries, including a 50 per cent duty on imports from Brazil and on copper, both effective August 1