Will be a two term president: Trump as he dismisses claims for a third term

US President Donald Trump on Sunday cleared the air surrounding the possibility of him contesting for a third term and stated that he would leave office after completing his second term.

In an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press, Trump acknowledged the constitutional challenges that would prevent him from seeking a third term. He said, “I’ll be an eight-year president; I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important.”

Trump dismisses 2028 bid, says two terms are enough

Trump dismisses 2028 bid, says two terms are enough

It is worth noting that earlier in March, Trump had said that he was considering contesting a third term, and clarified that he was not "joking", suggesting there were ways to make that possible. Speculation over a third term gained momentum after his company, the Trump Organization, began selling "Trump 2028" hats.

However, in his latest interview, Trump said several Republicans had encouraged him to run again. He added, “It’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. I don’t know if that’s constitutional that they’re not allowing you to do it or anything else.”

JD Vance, Marco Rubio among names Trump floats as GOP successors

When asked about his possible successor, Trump said there were many great leaders in the Republican Party. He specifically named Vice President JD Vance, whom he believes would have an advantage in a Republican primary, and also mentioned State Secretary Chief Marco Rubio as another capable successor.

Why Trump can’t run for a third term under the US Constitution

Why Trump can't run for a third term under the US Constitution

According to the US Constitution's 22nd Amendment, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," and altering this would require either a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate or approval from two-thirds of state legislatures.

While the 22nd Amendment limits presidential terms, there is an exception. A candidate who served less than two years of another person’s elected term—such as a vice-president who assumes office mid-term—may still be eligible to run for two full terms.