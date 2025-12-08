Trump to host Kennedy Centre Honours for Stallone, Kiss, Gaynor and others

Sylvester Stallone, Kiss and Gloria Gaynor are among the luminaries being celebrated Sunday at the annual Kennedy Centre Honours, with Donald Trump hosting the show, the first time a president will command the stage instead of sitting in an Opera House box.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has made the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, which is named after a Democratic predecessor, a touchstone in a broader attack against what he has lambasted as woke anti-American culture.

Trump said in August that he had agreed to host the show. The Republican president said Saturday at a State Department dinner for the honourees that he was doing so at the request of a certain television network. He predicted that the broadcast, scheduled to air Dec. 23 on CBS and Paramount+, would have its best ratings ever.

It's going to be something that I believe, and I'm going to make a prediction: This will be the highest-rated show that they've ever done and they've gotten some pretty good ratings, but there's nothing like what's going to happen" on Sunday night, Trump said. Trump is assuming a role that has been held in the past by journalist Walter Cronkite and comedian and Trump nemesis Stephen Colbert, among others. Before Trump, presidents watched the show alongside the honourees. Trump skipped the honours altogether during his first term. Since 1978, the honours have recognized stars for their influence on American culture and the arts. Members of this year's class are pop-culture standouts, including Stallone for his Rocky and Rambo movies, Gaynor for her feminist anthem I Will Survive and Kiss for its flashy, cartoonish makeup and onstage displays of smoke and fire.

Country music superstar George Strait and Tony Award-winning actor Michael Crawford are also being honoured. The ceremony is expected to be emotional for the members of Kiss. The band's original lead guitarist, Ace Frehley, died in October after he was injured during a fall. The band's co-founder Gene Simmons, speaking on the red carpet when he and the other honourees arrived for the ceremony, said the president had assured him there would be an empty chair among the members of Kiss in memory of Frehley. Crawford called it a beautiful honour and said, It's humbling, especially at the end of a career.

Mike Farris, an award-winning gospel singer who is performing for Gaynor, said she is a dear friend. She truly did survive, Farris said on the red carpet. "What an iconic song. Previous honorees have come from a broad range of art forms, whether dance (Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham), theater (Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber), movies (Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks) or music (Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell). Trump has taken over the Kennedy Centre Trump upended decades of bipartisan support for the centre by ousting its leadership and stacking the board of trustees with Republican supporters, who then elected him chair. He has criticized the centre's programming and the building's appearance and has said, perhaps jokingly, that he would rename it as the Trump Kennedy Centre. He secured more than $250 million from Congress for renovations of the building.

Presidents of each political party have at times found themselves face to face with artists of opposing political views. Republican Ronald Reagan was there for honouree Arthur Miller, a playwright who championed liberal causes. Democrat Bill Clinton, who had signed an assault weapons ban into law, marked the honours for Charlton Heston, an actor and gun rights advocate. During Trump's first term, multiple honourees were openly critical of the president. In 2017, Trump's first year in office, honours recipient and film producer Norman Lear threatened to boycott his own ceremony if Trump attended. Trump stayed away during that entire term.

Trump has said he was deeply involved in choosing the 2025 honourees and turned down some recommendations because they were too woke." While Stallone is one of Trump's Hollywood special ambassadors" and has likened Trump to George Washington, the political views of Sunday's other guests are less clear. Honorees' views about Trump Strait and Gaynor have said little about their politics, although Federal Election Commission records show that Gaynor has given money to Republican organizations in recent years. Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons spoke favourably of Trump when Trump ran for president in 2016. But in 2022, Simmons told Spin magazine that Trump was out for himself and criticized Trump for encouraging conspiracy theories and public expressions of racism.