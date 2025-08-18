Trump to sign order on mail-in ballots, voting machines ahead of 2026 polls

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would sign an executive order ahead of next year's midterm elections, saying he would lead "a movement" targeting mail-in balloting and voting machines across the country.

"I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we are at it, Highly Inaccurate, a Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES," he wrote in a social media post.