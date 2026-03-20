Trump, UAE President discuss regional tensions, security in phone call

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump discussed regional developments and their impact on global peace during a phone call, Al Jazeera reported, citing the state-run WAM news agency.

According to Al Jazeera, the two leaders also reviewed what were described as "blatant and continuous Iranian aggressions against the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region, which target civilians, civilian facilities, and infrastructure, representing a violation of the sovereignty of these countries and international laws."

President Trump condemned the attacks and reaffirmed the "United States' solidarity with the UAE and the countries of the region, and its full support for them in defending their territories, stability, and security," Al Jazeera reported, citing the WAM report.

Meanwhile, the UAE's state security service has announced the dismantling of a network operating within the country that was allegedly funded and directed by Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran, with several individuals arrested, Al Jazeera reported. According to Al Jazeera, citing the state-run WAM news agency, the group operated under the guise of commercial activities, attempting to infiltrate the national economy and carry out activities that could undermine the country's financial stability. As per Al Jazeera, authorities said the network functioned under "a pre-prepared strategic plan with foreign parties linked to Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran, violating economic and legal systems to launder money, fund terrorism, and threaten national security."