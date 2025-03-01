How did global leaders react to the Trump-Zelenskyy White House clash

Global leaders and US lawmakers responded with strong reactions following a tense Oval Office confrontation involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and Vice-President JD Vance. The heated exchange led to Zelenskyy’s White House visit being cut short, raising concerns about the trajectory of US-Ukraine relations.

US lawmakers express discontent

Democratic senators sharply criticised Trump and Vance, arguing that their actions aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interests. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Trump and Vance are doing Putin’s dirty work. Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy.”

Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska also condemned the handling of the meeting, describing it as “a bad day for America’s foreign policy”. Talking about Ukraine’s commitment to democracy, he said, “Ukraine wants independence, free markets and rule of law. It wants to be part of the West. Russia hates us and our Western values. We should be clear that we stand for freedom.”

Democratic lawmakers were even more forthright in their criticisms. One senator labelled the exchange “a sad scene” and “an utter embarrassment for America,” while another called it “a disgrace.” A third kept it succinct, saying, “Shame. Shame. Shame.” Meanwhile, a House representative posted on X, “It was a great day for Vladimir Putin. President Trump and V-P Vance are the best lackeys he’s ever had." H R McMaster, who served as the 25th United States National Security Advisor from 2017 to 2018, said, "It is impossible to understand why President Trump and Vice President Vance seem determined to put more pressure on President Zelensky while they seem to be coddling Putin - the person who inflicted this terrible war in Ukraine."

Russian officials react

Russian officials seized on the controversy. A spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry commented that it was “a miracle of restraint” that Trump and Vance did not escalate the situation physically. Additionally, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev took to social media with a derogatory post, mocking Zelenskyy’s treatment in the Oval Office.

Ukraine’s foreign minister defends Zelenskyy

In response to the incident, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commended Zelenskyy’s resolve, stating that he displayed “bravery and strength to stand up for what is right.” He further emphasised that Zelenskyy “stands up for Ukraine and the goal of a just and lasting peace.”

Sybiha also shared that he had engaged in discussions with his counterparts from the Netherlands, Estonia, and Spain following the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Macron stands by Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his support for Ukraine, underscoring Russia’s role as the aggressor. Addressing reporters in Portugal, he said, “We must … respect those who have been fighting since the beginning,” as quoted by Reuters.

Macron reaffirmed the necessity of ongoing support for Ukraine, stating, “I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others.”

Spain, UK, and Poland express solidarity

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez conveyed support through a multilingual social media post: “Ucrania, España está contigo. Ukraine, Spain stands with you. Укра?-но, Іспан?-я з тобою.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, set to host Zelenskyy in the coming days, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment. A Downing Street spokeswoman stated that Starmer is “doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine,” and had spoken to both leaders in the aftermath of the White House meeting.

Similarly, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reassured Ukraine of continued support, writing, “Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

Broader European support

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store reinforced Norway’s backing, stating, “We stand by Ukraine in their fair struggle for a just and lasting peace.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson echoed this sentiment, telling The Guardian, “Sweden stands with Ukraine. You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s. Slava Ukraini!”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Naus?-da offered words of encouragement, declaring, “Ukraine, you’ll never walk alone.” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris emphasised, “Ukraine is not to blame for this war brought about by Russia’s illegal invasion. We stand with Ukraine.”

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed unwavering support, stating, “We stand with Ukraine and on the side of the free world!” Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa kept it brief: “Latvia stands with Ukraine.”

Germany, Netherlands, and Portugal reaffirm commitment

Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored Europe’s dedication to supporting Ukraine. As reported by The Guardian, he said, “Nobody wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are working together to find a way to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe.”

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof reinforced the Netherlands’ commitment, saying, “The Netherlands supports Ukraine as firmly as ever. Now more than ever.”

Portuguese President Luis Montenegro also extended his support, stating plainly, “Ukraine can always count on Portugal, @ZelenskyyUa.”