Home / World News / Tunnel collapse in Los Angeles leaves 15 workers trapped underground

Tunnel collapse in Los Angeles leaves 15 workers trapped underground

The collapse occurred about six miles from the tunnel's only access point; rescue efforts are underway

Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel
Tunnel collapse in LA, California traps at least 15 workers | Representative image
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least 15 workers are trapped after an industrial tunnel collapsed Wednesday night in Wilmington, Los Angeles, officials said.
 
The collapse occurred about six miles from the tunnel’s only access point, complicating rescue efforts. Over 100 emergency responders are on site. No injuries have been confirmed yet, and crews are working in rapid response to reach those trapped.
 
The cause of the collapse remains unknown. Rescue operations are ongoing.  This is a developing story. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump backs 500% tariff on India's Russian oil trade to pressure Putin

Trump promises West African leaders pivot to trade after US aid cut impacts

Russia fires more missiles, drones at Kyiv; at least ten injured

Marco Rubio to meet Russia's Lavrov in Malaysia amid Ukraine tensions

Trump appoints transport secretary Sean Duffy as interim Nasa chief

Topics :United StatesLos AngelesAccidentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story