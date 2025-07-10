Trump backs 500% tariff on India's Russian oil trade to pressure Putin

“I’m looking. It’s totally my option. They pass it totally at my option, and to terminate totally at my option. And I’m looking at it very strongly,” Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting.

Trump also expressed growing frustration with Putin for prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. He recently instructed the US Department of Defence to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine, signalling a harder stance, according to the Associated Press.

What does the Sanctioning Russia Act propose?

Introduced in April by Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, the bill proposes sweeping penalties on countries that continue importing Russian-origin oil, natural gas, uranium, or petroleum products. It also includes provisions for broader sanctions against Russian companies, state institutions, and senior officials.

In a June 30 interview with ABC News, Graham said Trump had encouraged legislators to push the bill forward. “This is a big breakthrough,” he stated, noting that the bill would strengthen Trump’s hand in future negotiations with Putin.

India, China in focus as top buyers of Russian oil

Graham clarified that the bill targets countries whose oil purchases help fund Russia’s war effort. “If you are buying products from Russia and you are not helping Ukraine, then there’s a 500 per cent tariff on your products coming into the United States,” he said. He cited that India and China account for roughly 70 per cent of Russia’s oil exports.