Turkish lira crashes 7% after Recep Tayyip Erdogan's third term starts

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of former Merrill Lynch strategist Mehmet Simsek as treasury and finance minister in his new administration has sparked expectations of a return to a more orthodox economic policy set with reduced state intervention in markets. Since the second-round election on May 28, the lira has weakened more than 12 per cent against the greenback.



The Turkish lira plunged the most in more than a year to a new record on Wednesday as traders said state lenders halted dollar sales to defend it, in a sign the government’s new economic administration was giving in on costly interventions. The currency dropped about 7 per cent to as low as 23.1621 per dollar, weakening for a 12th straight day. It was trading 6.2 per cent lower at 11:15 am in Istanbul.